National Coal Mining Museum in final for national award

Shaun McLaughlin Head of Engagement and Collections at the National Coal Mining Museum.

Organised by the Wakefield Express’ sister title, the i, and holidaycottages.co.uk, the awards seek to recognise the growing demand for top-class staycation holidays and attracted more than 1,000 nominations.

Following some taxing deliberations, a judging panel of nine travel industry experts picked out the National Coal Mining Museum for England, in Wakefield, to be shortlisted for Tourist Attraction of the Year, as well as the city of York as a contender for the title of City Staycation of the Year.

Stow House, a boutique bed and breakfast at Aysgarth is in the running to be named B&B of the Year and The Wensleydale Experience at Swinithwaite near Leyburn is shortlisted for the Outstanding Customer Service Award and Rural Escape of the Year.