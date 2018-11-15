NCE League: Battling Glasshoughton Welfare deny leaders

Glasshoughton Welfare produced a great battling performance to deny top of the table Winterton Rangers all three points at a cold TJs Arena.

The Toolstation NCE Division One game ended without score and Welfare had to defend heroically at times with joint managers Darren Holmes and Lee Vigars delighted with the way their squad responded to two defeats in the previous week.

Glasshoughton Welfare's Matt Bowman is chased by Winterton's Joel Shortland.. Picture: Allan McKenzie

Winterton were the best footballing team seen at the TJs this season and is clear to see why they are top of the pile. Welfare man of the match big Adam Walsh was a colossus in the back four, and Mateusz Zaniewski deservedly kept his fourth clean sheet of the season with some excellent saves.

Welfare had Jack Knight back in the side and Gracyan Klimczak dropped to the bench.

In early exchanges Joel Shortland hit an effort just over the Welfare bar while at the other end Gary Collier forced Jordan Quibell into a low save.

A long kick from Quibell then fell to Adam Lee, but Walsh did well to block his shot and then good passing by the visitors put Liam Nelthorpe in only for Zaniewski to get down quickly to block with his legs.

Glasshoughton Welfare goalkeeper Mateusz Zaniewski punches clear. Picture: Allan McKenzie

As the visitors continued to threaten Kieran Wressle headed just over and Ben Silburn, sliding in at the far post, was inches away from a cross.

For Welfare, Mathew Semley clipped a Tafadzwa Mumbanya free-kick over and Matty Bowman was causing problems on the left, but nobody could get onto the end of a far post cross.The first half ended with Zaniewski again foiling Lee.

The big keeper was soon in action in the second half, denying Oliver Fisher with a block. Then from a corner a thunderous effort flashed just wide. Zaniewski made another good save and at the other end Ryan Ferguson was foiled by Quibell as he tried to round the keeper.

As the visitors mounted more pressure Walsh made an outstanding block at the near post and Luke Anderson was foiled by Zaniewski when through.

Gary Collier moves in on Winterton's Robbie Start. Picture: Allan McKenzie

Klimczak replaced Bowman and was soon in the action, but unfortunately, in his own penalty area, where he was adjudged to have handled the ball. However, Anderson drove his spot kick onto the top of the home bar and out of the ground.

Great work from Semley put Klimczak in at the other end only for Quibell to get to the ball first to clear.

The final chance fell to Anderson again, but his 20-yard free-kick saw Zaniewski make a flying save to tip the ball away.

Joint manager Holmes said: “What a difference a few days make. We were all feeling pretty low after two very poor results. We asked for the lads to roll their sleeves up and show some desire today and they did that to a man. Very hard working display and we very much deserved a point.

Gary Collier takes on a Winterton defender in Glasshoughton Welfare's Toolstation NCE Division One game. Picture: Allan McKenzie

“Winterton are possibly the best side we have played this year and look like title contenders so very pleased with the result and performance.”

Glasshoughton now travel to play fifth-placed Selby Town this Saturday.