New Aldi supermarket opens its doors in Glass Houghton

A new Aldi supermarket has opened in Glass Houghton this morning.

The ribbon was cut at the new Park Road store, near to the Junction 32 shopping centre, by Rio 2016 Olympic bronze medallist Katy Merchant.

Aldi store manager Morag Gell said: “It’s an honour for us to have Katy with us on opening morning, welcoming members of the local community into their brand new Aldi store.”

The supermarket chain said the new store would create 40 jobs.

The branch will be open 8am-10pm, Monday to Saturday, and 10am-4pm on Sundays.