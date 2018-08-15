New and improved cafe to open at Pugneys

Visitors to Pugneys Country Park can enjoy new and improved café facilities from next week.

The newly redecorated and refurbished Boat House will open its doors on Monday, August 20,

It will provide facilities seven days a week, from 9am to 4pm.

Offering healthy and fresh food options, the Boat House will provide a variety of hot and cold food options, children’s options, sweet treats and hot and cold drinks.

Daily specials are available and food and drinks are also available to take away.

Coun Les Shaw, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Corporate Services, said: “We’re delighted to be welcoming new and improved facilities to Pugneys. It’s a fantastic location, right by the lake, and people can also sit outside and take food out if they wish. The extensive menu has lots of new and healthy options to enjoy, alongside different daily specials.”

Wakefield Council will now run the café facilities to make improvements to the offer available. The premises have been given a fresh, bright new look with redecoration throughout and new tables and chairs.

Coun Jacquie Speight, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: “The Boat House is a fantastic addition to Pugneys. This busy country park welcomes thousands of visitors each year so I’m sure the improved facilities will be enjoyed by many.”

Coun Shaw and Coun Jacquie Speight will officially open the new facilities at Pugneys on Tuesday, August 21 at 11.30am.

The Boat House café also offers children’s ‘Pirates and Princess Parties’ with children’s party lunch boxes available at competitive rates. Groups can enjoy the park facilities, including Pirates Cove, before heading to the Boat House for a party feast.

For further information, or to book use of the Boat House, please call 01924 305830 or email eventsandfunctions@wakefield.gov.uk