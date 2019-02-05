New Bargain Buys store to open in Normanton

The grand opening of a new Bargain Buys store is taking place in Normanton on Saturday (February 9) at the former Original Factory Shop on the High Street.

To celebrate the grand opening, a ribbon-cutting ceremony is taking place.

Customers can also take advantage of store opening deals, such as the first five customers in the queue will receive a Hyundai black curve fireplace on special offer for only £29.99, as well as many other great bargains for that day only.

Nomanton is the 51st Bargain Buys to open, creating over 1000 jobs, with more locations opening to trade throughout this week and next, employing over 150 people mostly from recently closed Original Factory

Executive Chairman, Nadir Lalani, commented: “We are pleased to be opening a brand new store to the people of Normanton with loads of fantastic branded products, all at bargain prices, and look forward to opening even more new stores throughout 2019, creating over 750 jobs.

“The team is working hard to deliver an outstanding shopping experience, great service, and an enjoyable shopping environment for all our new customers. We are expecting massive queues for our Opening Day Only Specials, so come early to catch the bargains!”