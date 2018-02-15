New bus service will link Wakefield to Xscape

A new bus service will connect Wakefield city centre with Xscape, Junction 32 and the Wakefield College Castleford campus.

Arriva Yorkshire has announced that it will begin running the new service, X32, from Wakefield Bus Station on Monday.

It will also run to Normanton Police Station.

The company said the idea to introduce the service followed feedback from customers and analysis of its journey planning app.

Jon Croxford, area managing director for Arriva Yorkshire said: “The analysis from our app indicated that our customers were regularly looking for a more direct route to Wakefield College and Xscape/Junction 32 from Wakefield bus station.

"I’m pleased to announce that, as a result of this, we will launching a new X32 service, which I hope will provide some benefit our customers and the local community.”

The service will take around 27 minutes and will initially operate Mondays to Saturdays.

If popular, it could run more frequently.