New contractors brought in to complete £3.5m castle works

Wakefield Council has confirmed that a new conservation specialist contractor, Stone Edge North East Ltd, has started this week at Pontefract Castle.

They replace Heritage Building & Conservation (North) Ltd who were removed from the job in the summer for not completing the work on the £3.5m Key to the North project.

Coun Jacquie Speight, cabinet member for culture, sport and leisure, said: “We are delighted to welcome Stone Edge. They come highly recommended and I’m confident they have the ability to complete the project.”

She says other work has also been carried out at the castle to ‘keep the project moving’ including building a path and installing railings above the Sally Port and installing a viewing platform above the Swillington Tower.

It is hoped the work from Stone Edge will be completed and the full site open to the public for next summer.