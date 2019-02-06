New cycling route between Leeds and Castleford approved

A new walking and cycling route is set to be built along a disused railway track.

The charity Sustrans Limited’s application to form the route from Green Row Bridge at Methley Junction to Castleford Greenway has been approved by Leeds City Council.

It would form the second phase of a project which is on going to connect Wakefield and Castleford for cyclists and walkers, and may be included as part of the West Yorkshire cycling network City Connect programme.

A separate application was submitted to Wakefield Council.

“A key part of this route is a new bridge over the live Leeds to Castleford railway,” planning documents stated.

“This bridge is crucial in reaching the goal of linking Castleford and Wakefield by greenway.”

The path is to link the cycle routes from Navigation Point to Methley Bridge, and Fairies Hill Lock to the Trans Pennine Trail and Wakefield Eastern Relief Road at Wakefield.