New Home Bargains store set to open in Garforth: 40 jobs created

A NEW Home Bargains store which has created 40 jobs is set to be officially opened in Garforth this weekend.

The £800,000 new 22,600 sq ft store next to Aldi on Aberford Road will be opened at 8am this Saturday, November 24.

It will be the seventh Home Bargains store in Leeds and one of more than 500 outlets across the UK.

Joe Morris, operations director at Home Bargains, said: “We’re thrilled to be launching another store in West Yorkshire and look forward to welcoming customers through the doors.

"Garforth will be a great location for us and we’re proud to be able to offer local people top-branded goods at exceptionally low prices.”