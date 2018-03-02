New layout for town’s market?

Concerns about empty stalls have prompted proposals for a new layout for Castleford Market.

Wakefield Council has launched a consultation on the plans, which it says have been drawn up following concerns from traders and businesses about the look of vacant stalls.

The authority said the current layout had also been deemed as “restrictive” for shoppers and vehicle access.

It says it plans to improve the market place by changing the layout to form just a single line of stalls. The proposals also include having ‘gazebo-style’ pitches and restricting stallholders from increasing the size of their plot.

But Express readers had mixed views about the plans. Paula Beckitt said: “The stalls will be empty because the rent is ridiculous.”

Lee Ingram agreed, writing: “How about lowering the rent on the stalls? I know from the horses mouth of the stall holders that the rent is too high.”

And Tony Tuff Mayes said: “It’s only going to get worse, Castleford has nothing to attract anymore.”

Kyle Thomas said: “Good news as these tents do look more attractive although only having them open on one side could mean some people walk straight past the backs of them.”

Coun Denise Jeffery, the council’s cabinet member for economic growth and regeneration, said: “Following feedback from market traders, we’d like to look at making some improvements to Castleford Market to make it an even better place to shop and work.”

People can view the proposals and have their say at www.wakefield.gov.uk/casmarket until Friday, March 9. Questionnaires can also be completed at Castleford Market Hall and by visiting the consultation stall which has been set up at Castleford outdoor market.