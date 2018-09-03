New look for new term at three Pontefract schools

Three schools in Pontefract have benefitted from major improvements during the summer, thanks to WDH Schools Solutions.

The team has been making major improvements at The King’s School, Carleton Community High School and De Lacy Primary School - which are all part of the Pontefract Academies Trust - during the holidays.

The renovations included replacing external windows and doors, replacing internal fire doors, electrical alterations and redecoration.

John Osborne, director of WDH Schools Solutions, said: “We are delighted to be a part of this improvement project with the Pontefract Academies Trust. I’m sure that they will support an improved learning environment for the forthcoming academic year.”

Debbie Samwell, director of finance business and operations at the trust, said: “We believe that well maintained and attractive school environments have a positive impact on student engagement and achievement. WDH Schools Solutions has worked on a number of refurbishment projects for the trust over recent years and have consistently completed work on time, within budget and to high standards.”