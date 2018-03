Plans for a new petrol Station – which would create around 25 new jobs – are set be discussed and decided by Wakefield Council at March’s planning meeting.

EG Group has submitted plans which would deliver the development opposite the new Snowhill Retail Park and adjacent to the A650.

However, more than 25 objections have been submitted from residents who have questioned the need for another station with another close by.

The application will be decided on Thursday, March 15.