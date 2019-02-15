New plans submitted for Wakefield Trinity stadium site

Another warehouse could be built on land where Wakefield Trinity fans hope a new stadium will be located.

Wakefield Council’s planning and highways committee will decide next week whether to approve plans for 6,000m2 warehouse at land at Newmarket Lane in Stanley.

Wakefield Trinity Wildcats will have a new home after receiving notification that the Secretary of State has passed planning permission for the Newmarket Development that will include a Community Stadium. The 12,000 capacity stadium at junction 30 of the M62 is expected to be complete in time for the Wildcats to take their place as anchor tenants at the beginning on the 2015 season and will be owned by the Wakefield & District Community Trust, also providing much needed sporting facilities for the district. (W523B225)

Supporters of the Super League club have suffered years of frustration over delays for a new community stadium at the site - which was approved in 2012 - and 482 objections have been made to the new warehouse proposal

They argue that the new planning application was submitted to the council so the developer could avoid a clause in an earlier application that would force the construction of the stadium.

A report that will be considered by the committee summarised the objections.

In the report, objectors claimed: “The applicant is now cynically building out the site under separate full planning applications to avoid triggering the planning obligation requiring the community stadium to be built.

“This situation is unacceptable and no further applications should be approved unless a new Planning Obligation/ S106 agreement is signed which ties the development at Newmarket Lane back into the delivery of the stadium.”

But developer Yorkcourt argued in the new application it was not necessary to build the stadium in planning law.

The report said: “In recognition of the concerns of objectors the applicant was asked to provide for a community stadium contribution which would be proportionate to the amount of floor space to be provided as part of this development.

“In response the applicant declined this request and indicated their belief that such a contribution would not be lawful, as it would not be necessary in planning terms and would therefore be contrary to the relevant guidance and legislation.”

Planning officers said the new application for a warehouse could not be turned down solely because of delays with the stadium and the application was recommended for approval.

A decision is due on Thursday.