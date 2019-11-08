New Tesco discount store will open next week at Westgate Retail Park

The new store will be opening at the site next week.

The finishing touches are being put to the new store on Westgate Retail Park in premises formerly occupied by Toys R Us.

There are only a handful of the Jack’s stores currently open in Britain and were launched last year to compete with other discount supermarkets such as Lidl and Aldi.

They are named after Tesco founder, Jack Cohen, and they say 80 per cent of the products on sale are either grown, reared or made in Britain.

Jack’s area manager, Tracey Winn, said: “We are delighted to be opening this new Jack’s store here in Wakefield.

“A lot of hard work has gone in to getting the store ready and our store manager Ahmed Vachiyyat is looking forward to welcoming local customers.”

Tesco says the new store will operate a low-cost business model that is designed to keep costs low and prices down.

They say there is a ‘no-fuss approach’ with a simplified range of products, no fancy fixtures or fittings and no added extras.

In addition to Jack’s-branded goods, there will be some ‘familiar’ grocery brands on offer and other goods available on a ‘when it’s gone, it’s gone’ basis, the company has said.

However, the new shops have not had an easy introduction after one was closed in Lancashire in September a year after it opened, with bosses turning the store into a regular Tesco.

Staff cuts have also been made to a store in Lincolnshire and the £24 million generated through sales which experts have said are disappointing.