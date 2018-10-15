New woodlands take route

Volunteers, community groups, and local school children have joined forces to plant nearly 5,000 trees in Wakefield.

These new pockets of woodland, made up of 4.499 trees, have filled vacant and neglected areas in housing estates in central Wakefield, Kettlethorpe, Pontefract, Havercroft and Ackworth. Many of the trees have been planted on walking routes to local schools, helping to purify the air for children on their daily walk.

It is hoped that the trees, planted by environmental charity Trees for Cities, with the help of energy company npower, will improve the lives of local residents by reducing noise and air pollution caused by the busy roads, including the nearby A61, A638 and A642.

David Elliott, chief executive of Trees for Cities, said: “Access to high quality green space has so many proven benefits and we are proud to work with npower to play a role in creating these important pockets of woodland. These new spaces are set to make a big difference in improving mental wellbeing and physical health of communities in Wakefield, providing space for reflection and encouraging people to get their recommended daily exercise. I look forward to seeing these woodlands establish and thrive in the years to come.”

Amongst the 16 leafy species finding a new home in the woodlands are field maple, alder and silver birch. The trees planted will provide environmental and social benefits to local communities, and create vibrant pockets of woodland for generations to come.

So far, npower and Trees for Cities have worked together to plant over 100,000 trees in urban areas across the country.