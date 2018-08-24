Next phase of City Fields housing and retail development revealed

Plans for the third phase of the City Fields development have been submitted to Wakefield Council.

Permission has been sought for 289 further homes with car parking, cyclist and pedestrian paths, and a substation at the development near the Wakefield Eastern Relief Road.

In documents supplied with application, the scheme’s developer said: “It is clear that from an economic investment perspective, the proposals would be of significant benefit to the district.

“This scheme can deliver transformational change within an area suffering from deprivation, delivering new homes, jobs, high quality public open spaces and safe and accessible infrastructure. The site would represent a significant economic benefit to the locality, creating a significant number of jobs in construction and operational phases of the development.”

The whole of 152-hectare City Fields development will eventually be made up of around 2,500 new homes, leisure, retail and business space, a new primary school, health facilities and parkland.

The houses will be a mixture of two, three and four bed detached, semi-detached and terraced properties. The site may also include a supermarket and drive-through restaurant.

A detailed masterplan was drawn up in 2016 but it could take up to 20 years to be completed.

Last month it was announced that a large sculpture has been commissioned for one of the gateways into the development.

Coun Denise Jeffery, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for economic growth and regeneration, said City Fields would “support housing, growth and economic prosperity in our district.”