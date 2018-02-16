Next step of Queen’s Mill regeneration project given go-ahead

The next stage to regenerate the former Queen’s Mill site in Castleford has been given the go-ahead by planners.

An application from Castleford Heritage Trust to bulldoze the prefabricated structure next to the main mill building and build several units, including a music studio, has been passed.

Accessed via Aire Street, the proposed new building will also house an office and a store room for canoes from water sports on the River Aire.

The upper level of the new building will be turned into a dormitory, with an intention to offer bunk-bed style accommodation for people who are doing the ‘Desmond Family Canoe Trail’ - a water sports partnership project with the Canal and River Trust which runs from Merseyside to East Yorkshire.

The whole building will be wholly owned by Queens Mill with all the units, apart from the boat house and dorm, which is intended for business lease.

The planning officer recommended approval saying: “It is considered that the proposal would seek to encourage the long term vitality and regeneration of Castleford town centre and enhance local leisure facilities, having long term benefits to the riverside.”

The approval comes just two months after planing permission was given to flatten the old Crimea Tavern pub next to the site and build 21 flats.