Nigel Farage is coming to Pontefract in Brexit march

Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage is due to appear in Pontefract today as part of a ‘Leave Means Leave’ march.

The former Ukip leader, who campaigned heavily for the Leave campaign in 2016, is leading a march from Sunderland to London between March 16 and March 29 in protest of what he called Parliament’s “betrayal” over the EU referendum result.

To take part in the march the public can either pay £50 to become a “core marcher” or join the campaign as a “cheerleader”.

According to a post on the March to Leave website, core marchers “will have the opportunity to march for at least one of the days.”

The £50 charge to join the march covers an official March to Leave kit, including a waterproof coat, beanie hat, gloves, water bottle, T-shirt, wristband and high visibility blue jacket.