Night shelter open in Wakefield tonight as temperatures set to drop below freezing

Wakefield's cold weather night shelter will be open tonight, the council has said.

The shelter, at Wakefield Baptist Church on Belle Isle Avenue, provides overnight accommodation for homeless people in the area.

It is an emergency cold weather provision, funded by the authority, run by the church and staffed by a range of volunteers.

The council said on Twitter: "Our Emergency Cold Weather Night Shelter is open tonight 8pm to 8am, Wakefield Baptist Church, Belle Isle Avenue, WF1 5JY (opp Bus Depot, Barnsley Rd). If you see anyone who may need this support please let them know."

The shelter opens when the Met Office weather forecast predicts three nights where the temperatures are zero degrees or below.

Once officially ‘triggered’, it is then open for every day that the temperature remains at zero or below.

The Met Office predicts temperatures as low as -1 degrees tonight and tomorrow night and zero on Saturday.

And the freezing weather is set to last into next week, with minimum temperatures of -2, -1 and -3 forecast for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday respectively.