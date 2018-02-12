'Nightclub takeaway' stripped of its licence

Dancing after dark in a Wakefield takeaway will be a thing of the past after the food outlet was stripped of its licence.

Wakefield Council's Licensing Sub-Committee revoked the licence of Shalamar takeway, on Westgate in Wakefield city centre, at a meeting today.

A video of people dancing and partying inside the takeaway went viral after it was shared on the internet in May 2015.

The takeaway’s licence was due to be discussed last month, after police applied for it to be reviewed and revoked over “a continued failure to support the prevention of crime and disorder”.

But the hearing was deferred to enable police to consider “evidence served on behalf of the licence holder”.

The takeaway has a late night refreshment licence, allowing it to operate between 11pm and 5am from Monday to Sunday.

Police claim it has been playing loud music for several years, despite not being licensed for regulated entertainment.

In a report to the meeting, they said: “The premises operating in this fashion has resulted in it operating more as a nightclub than a late night refreshment venue, resulting in a poor dispersal of intoxicated persons from the city after licensed premises have closed.

“This then leads to incidents of violent crime and anti-social behaviour occurring.”