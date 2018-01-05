Nimble-fingered Doris still has a love for life

A nimble-fingered great, great-grandmother clearly has life all sewn up after reaching her 100th birthday.

When Doris Taylor was born in December 1917, the First World War was still raging and George V was Britain’s reigning king.

Fast forward a century and sprightly Doris from Airedale celebrated her special day with her family and her telegram from Queen Elizabeth.

She went to school in Glass Houghton before becoming a sewing machinist. She switched her career in her 50s to become a nurse, working at Stanley Royd Hospital.

Married to Norman, they had four sons but only one still survives. Norman also passed away in 1977 and so Doris returned from Lupset to live in Airedale where she lives today.

She has four grandchildren, six great grandchildren and three great, great grandchildren. One of her great grandchildren was war hero Bombardier Craig Hopson who died serving in Afghanistan in 2009.

Her granddaughter, Joanna Tingay, said: “Doris continues with a great love of family life, has nimble fingers to do her tapestry and loves nothing more than a cup of tea with her neighbours.

“She’s a shining example of making most of life, whatever comes along.”