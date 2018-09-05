Nine new apprentices to learn trade at Drax Power Station

teenager Charlie Hewitt will be learning the tricks of the engineering trade after gaining an apprenticeship at Drax Power Station.

Charlie, from Pontefract, is one of nine apprentices, all aged between 16 and 19, who will get the chance to learn a trade, develop new skills and launch their career in engineering at the UK’s biggest power station and the largest decarbonisation project in Europe. The power station, near Selby, has increased its intake of apprentices this year by almost 50 per cent as part of its drive to retain and develop its in house engineering skill and expertise.

Andy Koss, Drax Power CEO said: “I welcome this year’s apprentices – they have a really bright future ahead of them.

“Apprenticeships are vital to our success as a business. Having talented people at all stages of their careers is important in building and retaining the skilled workforce we need, if we are to continue to innovate and enable the business to grow. As one of the major employers in the Northern Powerhouse region, we have an important role to play in helping to drive up standards in education by making sure children and young people have inspirational experiences in the world of work.

“We’re doing a lot of exciting things at the moment so it’s a great time to join – we’ve just successfully converted our fourth generating unit from coal to biomass and we’re also exploring options for repowering our two remaining coal units to gas and developing large-scale battery storage.”

The four year programme specialises in three engineering disciplines: mechanical, electrical, and control and instrumentation. Visit jobs.drax.com/Vacancy.aspx for more information.