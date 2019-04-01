No plans to introduce four-weekly bin collections in Wakefield

There are no plans to introduce four-weekly bin collections to the district, Wakefield Council have said.

A post circulated on Facebook appears to show a letter from Wakefield Council saying that four-weekly bin collections are to be introduced this month.

Also in the news: Police inspector says Wakefield is being ‘deceived’ as ‘most of city’s beggars are not homeless’

It also claims that residents will be able to purchase "high capacity bins" for £299.

The letter suggests that the changes will allow the council to meet increased demands in other areas.

But a spokesperson for Wakefield Council said the letter was a fake, and confirmed that there were no plans to introduce four-weekly bin collections to the district.

Also in the news: This is how much Featherstone Rovers star Cameron King paid to fly cat from Australia to England

It is believed that the Facebook post was intended as an April Fools' Day joke.

Earlier this year, the council said that a small number of residents would see changes to their bin collection schedule, but promised that this would not lead to a change in frequency of collections.