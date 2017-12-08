Noise concerns raised by trust over flats plan

Plans to build 21 flats at the site of an old Castleford pub have been given the green light, despite objections from the owners of nearby Queen’s Mill.

Castleford Heritage Trust fears the noise created by the mill during event days could lead to complaints by the occupants of the new apartments set to be built where the old Crimea Tavern currently stands just yards away.

In a letter to Wakefield Council’s planning department, Alison Drake from the trust said that Queen’s Mill has also been given permission to extend activities at its site, including a music studio and a boathouse for using pleasure boats on the River Aire.

She said: “All this will considerably raise the noise levels from our site and the we think any conditions on this application should take note of this.

“In view of all this we consider that our activities are likely to affect the amenity of the residents if there is not suitable protection in place.

“We already hold visitor open days on a regular basis which include outside activities such as musical performances, bands, and children’s play workshops.

“We seek assurances that should this application be approved there are conditions that will prevent residents from asking for enforcement action to be taken against the mill because of its activities.”

However, in terms of noise, it was only agreed by the planning department that suitable double-glazed windows should be used for each apartment.

The Crimea Tavern pub has been closed for several years with the premises being used for the storage and sale of antiques.

The building will be bulldozed and a four-storey unit built in its place with 15 two-bedroom and six one-bedroom apartments.

There will be no ground-floor apartments, instead, there will undercroft parking. Permission to build apartments on the site was passed in 2011 but expired before work could begin.