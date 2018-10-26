Nostalgia: How the town used to play

Well-stocked tables for the VE Day celebrations in Smith Street 'backs' at Fryston is the image for May 2019.
Nostalgic photographs of townspeople at play feature in the 2019 calendar from the Friends of Castleford Library (FOCAL).

VE Day celebrations in Fryston and a line-up of motorcyclists about to set off on a weekend run from the town’s YMCA are among the long-gone places and events pictured in the annual FOCAL fundraiser.

The photographs are drawn from the extensive collection in the library’s local studies department, which holds a treasure trove of images from the 19th and 20th centuries.

FOCAL chairman Dave Wilders said: “Castleford was always known as a hard-working town but people also knew how to make the best of their leisure time, so we thought this would make a good subject for next year’s calendar.

“All proceeds will help support the library in delivering community events.”

The calendar is printed on high-quality gloss paper and has been produced as a limited edition of 200.

It is on sale from the library and Brown’s Newsagents, in Carlton Lanes shopping centre, priced £5.