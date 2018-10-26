Nostalgia: How the town used to play

Nostalgic photographs of townspeople at play feature in the 2019 calendar from the Friends of Castleford Library (FOCAL).

VE Day celebrations in Fryston and a line-up of motorcyclists about to set off on a weekend run from the town’s YMCA are among the long-gone places and events pictured in the annual FOCAL fundraiser.

The photographs are drawn from the extensive collection in the library’s local studies department, which holds a treasure trove of images from the 19th and 20th centuries.

FOCAL chairman Dave Wilders said: “Castleford was always known as a hard-working town but people also knew how to make the best of their leisure time, so we thought this would make a good subject for next year’s calendar.

“All proceeds will help support the library in delivering community events.”

The calendar is printed on high-quality gloss paper and has been produced as a limited edition of 200.

It is on sale from the library and Brown’s Newsagents, in Carlton Lanes shopping centre, priced £5.