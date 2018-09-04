Notorious road closed off after smash injures woman in her 60s

A notorious road was closed off this morning following another smash.

Blacker Lane has been shut since around 8am close to the junction with Cliff Road, next to the M1.

Police say it involved at least two cars, including a Mini Cooper and Suzuki Alto.

A woman in her 60s was left injured but there are no details about her condition.

Police say the road has since re-opened.

Campaigners have spent years calling for safety measures to be implemented on the stretch of road following a series of crashes.