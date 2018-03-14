Nursery rated as inadequate

The education watchdog has branded an Allerton Bywater nursery inadequate in all key areas of its inspection criteria.

Ofsted criticised The Grange Nursery on Doctors Lane in a report published yesterday after a visit on one day last month, but the nursery has hit back and described it as “inaccurate”.

The report reads: “The arrangements for safeguarding are ineffective. Staff are not aware of wider child protection issues and current legislation.

“New staff cannot identify possible signs and symptoms of abuse. They do not know reporting procedures if they have a concern about a child in the nursery or what to do in the event of a fire.”

Despite most staff being suitably qualified, the report said that teaching was poor.

“Play opportunities for all children lack purpose and are mundane,” it reads.

“Staff do not manage behaviour well. They ignore disagreements between children and do not support them to learn how to share and take turns with resources. Children do not develop some of the social skills they will need for school. Risk assessments lack rigour, for example, clean toilet facilities are not available to children.

“Stacked chairs on a fireplace hearth and unprotected dangerous corners also pose significant risks to children’s safety.”

However, youngsters enjoy freshly cooked nutritious meals, get a chance to play in the fresh air, and staff are also “kind and attentive,” it reads.

Neil Liversidge, an advisor to registered person Annette Marie Jabin, said that she believed the report to be “very unfair, inaccurate and misleading” and that the inspector, Jane Tucker, went in with preconceptions.

An Ofsted spokesperson said its reports go through “rigorous quality assurance” to ensure an “accurate picture”.