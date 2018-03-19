Odin is best in breed at Crufts

Every dog has its day - and Featherstone pooch Odin had his when he won a top award at Crufts 2018.

The three-year-old Eurasier was named Best of Breed at Birmingham’s NEC earlier this month.

Odin - accompanied by owner Tracy Hopkinson, 50 - was one of around 22,000 pooches who entered a range of categories during the four day event.

Ms Hopkinson, a nail technician, said: “When he was a puppy it was absolutely horrendous trying to train him – he got ticked off a few times for being disobedient and not agreeing with how I handled him, but this is what we’ve ended up with.

“It’s been a lot of work and training to get to this stage, as well as being helped by a friend of mine with all the training.

“He’s just a darling now – he’s a normally a bit crazy and not that laid back like he’s been today.

“The atmosphere has been great – Crufts is a lot better than other shows.”

Crufts 2018, which was organised by the Kennel Club, was the 127th annual edition of the world’s largest dog show.

Visitors learnt about 200 different breeds at the Discover Dogs zone, crossbreeds competed for the Scruffts crown and the Friends for Life event reminded people about the truly inspiring and unique stories that show dogs at their absolute best.

A record 3,623 four-legged-friends from 49 countries competed to win the coveted Best in Show accolade.

Visit www.crufts.org.uk for more information.