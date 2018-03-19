Odin is best in breed at Crufts

20180310 Copyright Flick.digital'Free for editorial use image, please credit: Flick.digital'''Picture shows Tracy Hopkinson from Featherstone with Odin a Eurasier, which was the Best of Breed winner today, (Saturday 10.03.18), the third day of Crufts 2018, at the NEC Birmingham.''Crufts is the world's greatest dog show and this year will see more than 21,000 healthy, happy dogs competing for the coveted 'Best in Show' title as well as taking part in the many other competitions that take place at the show, from Agility and Flyball to the hero dog competition Eukanuba Friends for Life and Scruffts Family Crossbreed of the Year. Crufts 2018 runs from the 8th to the 11th March at the NEC, Birmingham.''Crufts is the perfect opportunity for dog lovers meet around 200 breeds of dog, find out how to go about getting a dog, and to find out about activities and competitions they can get involved in with their own dog.''For further images, please go to: www.Flick.media/crufts_2018/''For more information please contact t
Every dog has its day - and Featherstone pooch Odin had his when he won a top award at Crufts 2018.

The three-year-old Eurasier was named Best of Breed at Birmingham’s NEC earlier this month.

Odin - accompanied by owner Tracy Hopkinson, 50 - was one of around 22,000 pooches who entered a range of categories during the four day event.

Ms Hopkinson, a nail technician, said: “When he was a puppy it was absolutely horrendous trying to train him – he got ticked off a few times for being disobedient and not agreeing with how I handled him, but this is what we’ve ended up with.

“It’s been a lot of work and training to get to this stage, as well as being helped by a friend of mine with all the training.

“He’s just a darling now – he’s a normally a bit crazy and not that laid back like he’s been today.

“The atmosphere has been great – Crufts is a lot better than other shows.”

Crufts 2018, which was organised by the Kennel Club, was the 127th annual edition of the world’s largest dog show.

Visitors learnt about 200 different breeds at the Discover Dogs zone, crossbreeds competed for the Scruffts crown and the Friends for Life event reminded people about the truly inspiring and unique stories that show dogs at their absolute best.

A record 3,623 four-legged-friends from 49 countries competed to win the coveted Best in Show accolade.

Visit www.crufts.org.uk for more information.