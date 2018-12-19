Off-road police officers confiscate 10 bikes in just four weeks in Wakefield district

Off-road police officers confiscated 10 bikes in just four weeks following an abundance of tip-offs from members of the public.

The officers are now urging communities to keep reports flowing in to the off-road bike team following an increase in intelligence.

Operation Matrix officers had their most successful start to a winter in four years after seizing the bikes and with four riders due to appear in court.

These included the seizure of two off-road bikes involved in illegal riding on Horbury Lagoon.

With the team now due to triple in size thanks to extra funding and work seven days a a week, there are hopes even more illegal riders will be caught out.

Chief Inspector Martin Moizer of Wakefield Police said: “We have been receiving increasing amounts of intelligence from residents in recent weeks and this is really making a difference in terms of helping us target our patrols to focus on the areas where problems are.

“One recent example of this was a report and images we received of a motorcycle acting anti-socially on a Castleford playing fields.

“Officers were able to track the bike through databases and are now taking action against the offenders.

“Clearly it’s really positive for us that residents are increasingly willing to make reports and its great news for communities as well as by getting these bikes of the road, we are making communal spaces safer.”

“Our officers liaise very closely with colleagues in the three Neighbourhood Policing Team areas in Wakefield and I would encourage anyone who has information to contact their local NPT via 101.

“Information can also be sent via email to your local neighbourhood policing team mailbox addresses."