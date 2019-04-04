You can now buy a cushion from Next that looks exactly like a Greggs steak bake

The tasty bakes at Greggs have long been a firm favourite with the British public, and now the savoury classic has been accidentally but hilariously immortalised in the form of a cushion.

High street retailer Next has been ruthlessly mocked by the bakery for releasing a new velvet cushion which looks exactly like its popular steak bake.

‘Velvet chevrons’

The ‘Velvet Chevron’ cushions feature the same distinct diagonal pattern as the Greggs pasty, and are the same golden brown colour.

Spotting the uncanny similarity to their famous bake, Greggs took to social media to poke fun at the £18 cushion, tweeting a picture of the product alongside the caption “googles if it’s okay to eat a cushion”.

The cheeky post attracted more than 5,000 likes on the platform and prompted a string of amused responses from fellow Twitter users.

The velvet chevron cushion is priced at 18 from Next (Photo: Next)

Users wrote, “Please rename steak bakes to Velvet Chevrons.”

“THIS IS THE BEST THING I’VE EVER SEEN!!!!!!”

“I can’t think of anything I’d rather cuddle up to on a cold winter night.”

“Must be the eating in price.”

“I’m sensing a collaboration…scented cushions!”

“Coming soon – the cushion sized pasty.”

“You’re gonna need a bigger cup of tea.”

Despite the brutal mocking of its new design, Next took the playful comments in good spirit, responding to the Greggs with the question, “Cushions for elevenses?”

A version of this article originally appeared on our sister site, The Scotsman