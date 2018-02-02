Ofsted steps in at struggling primary school

A school has been placed in special measures by the education watchdog.

Crigglestone Mackie Hill Junior and Infant School, on Painthorpe Lane, was judged to be “inadequate” after Ofsted inspectors found leadership was weak, classes did not have permanent teachers and expectations of pupils were “too low”

Pupils at the school - which was rated “good” at its last inspection in 2013 - were given too little guidance and disadvantaged children were being left behind.

In its report Ofsted said: “Leadership over time has not been strong enough and capacity to bring about improvement quickly is weak.

“The school’s performance, relative to the national picture, has fallen for three consecutive years.

“Leaders have been unable to secure teachers, so that a number of classes have not had a permanent teacher for some time. Subject leaders have been unable to provide effective support to teachers to help them improve.

“Although children in the early years achieve well, pupils do not continue to make good progress as they move through the school.”

Denis Barry, chairman of governors at Crigglestone Mackie Hill Junior and Infant School, said: “We are disappointed with the findings of the Ofsted report and acknowledge that improvements are needed to address the issues highlighted.

“The Ofsted report does praise our early years provision, the access to high quality learning materials and the wide-range of extra-curricular activities and opportunities available. The report also highlights that children feel safe at school and attendance has improved.

“Mr Tudor Griffiths, currently the headteacher of Kettlethorpe High school, is acting as the interim executive headteacher at the school to help meet the challenges head on.”