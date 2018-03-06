Olympic cyclist endorses event

Olympic silver medallist Lizzie Deignan has given her endorsement to the Prince of Wales Hospice Cyclothon.

The former World and Commonwealth Champion road racing cyclist has backed the annual event, which will see hundreds of people compete in four different routes on Sunday, May 18.

She said: “Sign up to The Prince of Wales Hospice Cyclothon and take on some of the West Yorkshire roads where I trained to be a champion. Push your limits in 2018 with the 30, 60 or 100 mile route, to raise funds for hospice care.

“With a 4.5 mile family ride too, there’s even something for our next generation of cycling champs.”

The 100-mile route returns again following the success of last year’s event. It was created by supporter Paul Brannon, whose mum died at the Pontefract facility in January 2016.

He said: “The cyclothon is held in the month of my mum’s birthday, so for me it’s her ride, I’ll do it every year in her memory. I created the 100 mile route last year, and I’m ecstatic that it’s back for another year.

“The routes are really good and reasonably flat, which means more people can take it on. It’s a great day out, with a very friendly bunch of people, so if you have some cycling experience I urge you to sign up.”

The cyclothon is aiming to raise more than £20,000 to support patient care for people in the Five Towns with life limiting illnesses. The events start at 9am at Pontefract Park. Registration is £20 and bookings are being taken online and at the hospice reception on Halfpenny Lane. The fee includes chip timing.

Visit pwh.org.uk/events to sign up.