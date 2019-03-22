Opening date confirmed for South Elmsall Aldi store

A new Aldi store set to be built in South Elmsall will finally open this autumn.

In a tweet to a customer the discount supermarket chain confirmed that September 12 was the opening date for the new store at the site of the old fire station on Barnsley Road.

The chain was given planning permission in 2016 and plans were welcomed with the prospect of bringing 40 new jobs and a greater retail choice.

Wakefield and South Elmsall councillor Steve Tulley hoped the project would be a big boost to the town.

He said: “People have said that they are screaming out for a low cost supermarket in the community. So I think the plans are going to be welcomed by people who live here.”

He said he hoped the store would encourage more people to shop locally in the town.

“Market towns are suffering,” he said.

“They are no longer the thriving towns they used to be. We hope the Aldi will bring more footfall into the South Elmsall community, onto our high streets and on to our market.”

But the project was beset with delays and initial forecasts that the store would be open by summer 2017 were well wide of the mark. In 2017 Coun Tulley said Aldi expressed his frustration at delays with the project.

He said: “I’m disappointed it will be another year away but we are not going to starve in South Elmsall.”

A spokesman for Aldi said: “We would like to thank the local community for their support to date. Once opened the store will create 40 local jobs and provide an anchor for the town centre.”