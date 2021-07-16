An open letter from your Express to the people of Wakefield: Why we should all be backing the City of Culture bid.

Dear sir/madam,

The Wakefield Express has been embedded in the culture of the city it represents since 1852.

As a proud custodian of this title and as an organisation we wholeheartedly support the UK City of Culture bid for 2025.

Wakefield as a district has a unique cultural offering and can now rightly declare itself to be home to world class attractions and businesses.

Being successful in our bid for UK City of Culture for 2025 brings a once in a lifetime opportunity to build on the cultural assets that already exist, create new and exciting possibilities, some yet to be imagined, leave a lasting legacy and reinforce our identity for future generations.

The arts, culture and heritage already play a significant role in the district’s economy.

Becoming UK City of Culture 2025 will further enhance the city’s status as a top UK destination bringing wider national and international publicity, investment and income.

Wakefield city centre. Right: Gavin Murray, editor of the Wakefield Express, has published an open letter calling for everyone in the district to back the bid for City of Culture 2025.

Wakefield has so much to shout about and now is the time to shout louder.

We already celebrate what we already have but UK City of Culture 2025 would be a chance for the city and district to take the next steps of development.

It is a chance to change perceptions of what is possible for this already great city, build new industries within the creative sector and improve the lives and well being of all who live, work and visit the city.

The Wakefield Express stands shoulder to shoulder with Wakefield Council to bring UK City of Culture 2025 home to the district.

Gavin Murray