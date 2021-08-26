Express comment: Parents should be able to feed their children - something needs to change

Well it looks like we are about to find out.

For many years this newspaper has reported on the rising numbers of people needing to use food banks to put a meal on the table.

Often hardworking people who cannot make ends meet.

Food banks in Wakefield need your help

'We have more families coming to us who are absolutely desperate' - all 35 food banks in Wakefield need your helpThe high prices of rents and low income jobs fail to provide a real living wage, despite it sometimes having that name.

Prices of rents are rocketing and wages never do the same.

Last summer a footballer had to tell the country there are lots of children going hungry.

And them some MPs voted against extending free school meals during Christmas.

How is this happening in the C21?

We should be able to feed our children. The Prime Minister made a speech about a month ago about his time in office.

In it he said Britain was better, safer, fairer, and greener.

Well not yet it isn’t.