This is how to have your say on Wakefield Council's masterplan for the city centre

Have your say

The Wakefield Masterplan is being developed as a vision to shape the future of the city centre.

Residents and businesses have opportunities to input ideas into the process that will guide future developments and support regeneration plans.

The ideas in the plan so far have been developed after feedback from residents and businesses that took part in a consultation last summer.

The top four ideas for the city centre received during the first stage consultation held last summer were to increase family friendly amenities, expand green and open space, strengthen the retail, commercial and leisure sectors, and improve walking, cycling and parking facilities.

The council said Wakefield city centre had seen a lot of change over the past 20 years and the masterplan was looking at how people want it to evolve further.

During the second stage public consultation, residents and business people have the opportunity to give further input into the process.

Coun Darren Byford, cabinet member for economic growth, regeneration and property, said: “The Wakefield city centre masterplan will play a very important role in guiding future developments and supporting our ambitious regeneration plans.

“The vision for Wakefield city centre is to provide a balanced and mixed offer to encourage people to come and enjoy our fantastic city centre.

“We want to encourage a centre that will become more people-focused – where you come to work and live, experience creativity and access facilities that are interlinked, which will help to develop a distinctive and vibrant environment.”

The second stage consultation will run between July 19 and August 20.

Members of the public can visit one of the consultation events being held across the city centre.

Events will be held Monday, July 19, at Wakefield Cathedral, Tuesday, July 20 at Wakefield One on Burton Street, Wednesday, July 21, at Wakefield One, Thursday, July 22 at Trinity Walk Shopping Centre, and Friday, July 23 at Trinity Walk.

All events will run 11am to 3pm.

People can also visit the project website www.wakefieldmasterplan.com and provide feedback via the online survey.

Once the feedback from this consultation stage has been reviewed, a final stage consultation on the draft Wakefield city centre masterplan will take place in Autumn 2021.

Meanwhile hundreds of Express readers have already had their say in our city centre survey.

The survey is separate from the council’s masterplan and what you tell us will direct our coverage.

It’s brief and the questions range from what you would like to see happen to empty shops, to how Westgate should be regenerated, to your views on the City of Culture bid.

We did a similar survey in 2019 and it proved very useful because of how many readers told us what they wanted to see.