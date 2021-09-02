Wakefield Express city centre survey 2021: Time is running out to have your say

There’s not long left to take part in the Express city centre survery 2021.

We want to find out the things that matter to you in the city centre and what needs to change to put us in the best position for the future.

We’re asking you to take a couple of minutes to answer a few questions online and what you tell us will dictate how we cover the issues that matter to you.

Have your say on your city

It’s a chance for us to gather your ideas and tell those in power what needs to change.

There is no one better equipped to direct our coverage than the people who live, work and play in the city.

The Express published its first city centre survey in early 2019.

In that survey you told us that you would like to see more leisure activities in the city.

Many readers called for a bigger and better market.

And we looked at issues of antisocial behaviour, aggressive begging and drug abuse.

Since then the city – and the rest of the world – has changed a lot. Local authorities are looking at changes the pandemic has forced as a way to do things in newer and better ways.

This is your chance to tell us your ideas so we can pass them on.

Plans are in place to change the kind of city that Wakefield is, with developments such as Tileyard North, near the Hepworth.

It is hoped the converted mill buildings will bring around 500 new jobs in the creative industries. It’s an example of the city trying to reinvent itself.

Meanwhile the former market hall on union hall has become an events spaces, hosting exhibitions from the city’s Festival of the Earth. And long-term regeneration projects are in action on Westgate, Kirkgate and Wood Street.

But many retailers haven’t been able to survive the last year and many more will continue to struggle.

The questions in the survey are devised from what you have previously told us matters to you and from stories we have recently covered.

To take part click here: Wakefield Express city centre survey 2021.

You don’t need to sign up or leave any details and you can skip any questions you don’t feel like answering.