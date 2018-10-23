Organisers apologise over pumpkin festival traffic chaos

Organisers of the annual Father Copleys Pumpkin Festival have apologised for the traffic chaos caused by the event at the weekend.

Huge tailbacks were reported around Pontefract, Featherstone and Purston Jaglin as people attended the popular festival.

Many took to social media to express their anger, with some describing the situation as ‘horrendous’.

But owners and organisers, Heather and Robert Copley, say they have spoken with Highways and the police and this weekend will only allow traffic coming in from the Pontefract side with all vehicles to exit towards Featherstone.

Heather said: “We do not want to cause any upset, we just wanted to provide a great family day out. Big apologies to everyone who was affected.”

The festival is open every day until October 31.