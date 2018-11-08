Ossett Brewer invests £1.7 in Saltaire micro-brewery while opening two new Leeds bars

Ossett Brewery has invested £1.7m to create the Salt Beer Factory in a Grade II Victorian tramshed in Saltaire.

The development, in the heart of the UNESCO World Heritage village, aims to produce beer that appeals to a wide range of tastes, while providing an interactive brewery experience. The 20-hectolitre beer factory will brew a large number of beers in keg, can and cask formats. The taproom sits in the heart of the brewery, where beer-drinkers can enjoy hand-crafted Salt Beers with the brew house around them. The Salt experience includes brewery tours, a stage for live events, a DJ booth, a wood-fired pizza oven and a gift shop. A range of clothing has also been designed for Salt by the global fashion brand Luke 1977.

The brewery will open this Friday, November 2.

Jamie Lawson, the owner of Ossett Brewery, said: “The vision for Salt has been three years in the making; a concept that began with an idea to brew some beer at the back of the Hop in Saltaire (an Ossett Brewery pub) has now evolved into something much greater than we could have ever imagined.

“The vision has extended beyond the brewery, as we aim to showcase the best in craft beers and gins, in a modern pub environment.”

Ossett Brewery also plans to grow the Salt Brand through two craft-centred venues, named Craft Asylum. The first bar will launch in the venue formerly known as Candlebar in Granary Wharf, Leeds, on November 16. The second Craft Asylum, at 26 East Parade, Leeds, just off Greek Street, will be opening on November 30.

Craft Asylum will offer modern hop-forward beers from Salt and leading guest breweries as well as more than 50 artisan gins and premium coffee.