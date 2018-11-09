Ossett United savoury snack is a hit with fans

A Pie at the match is a staple ritual for football fans up and down the country Saturday after Saturday.

But this one comes with a twist.

Ossett institutions Squires Family Deli and Ossett Brewery have unveiled a special savoury snack for fans available only at United home matches.

And the steak, vegetable and Yorkshire Blonde Ale creation has already proved a hit with pie-ous fans at Ingfield.

Advanced piemaker Debbie Squires said: “They went down an absolute treat and sold out at the last three home games.

“The club got in touch about the idea and left it to me to come up with the recipe. I couldn’t wait to make a start.

“I contacted Ossett Brewery and they were so supportive, they sent me bottles of Yorkshire Blonde Ale to use in the pie filling.” The success of the pie meant the club decided to ramp-up their order for future games.

Although the pies are currently only available at home games Debbie’s hopes her concoction will soon be available across the county.

She said: “Once it’s been established at the ground I’d love to sell it at Squires.

“Eventually, we’ll be able to supply it to the Ossett Brewery pubs. It’s really bringing the community together.”

Ossett United chief executive Phil Smith and town resident Howard Lawton came up with the idea to support the fledgling football club.

United was formed earlier this year with the merger of Ossett Town and Ossett Albion.

The United boss wants to see his club climb to the dizzy heights of the English Football League.

But if you’re looking try Squires’ latest creation then you’ll have to wait two more weeks until United play a home match.

Ossett will return to Ingfield for a derby match against Frickley Athletic on Saturday, November 24.