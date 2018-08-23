Outwood Academy Hemsworth congratulates students despite “disappointing” GCSE results

Pupils at Outwood Academy Hemsworth looked set for a bright future as they collected their GCSE results this morning.

Overall, 37 percent of GCSE pupils achieved a grade 4 or higher in English and Maths, with 20 percent achieving a grade 5 or higher.

Subjects including Spanish, Drama, Sport and Hospitality & catering received outstanding results.

The school also celebrated grades 8 and 9 in all GCSE subjects, and Distinction and Distinction* results in all BTEC subjects.

Toby Rutter, the Academy Principal, said; “Although the overall results are disappointing, I would like to congratulate many individual students who have worked hard to attain grades that will help them in the future.

“After the conversion of the school to Outwood Grange Academies Trust in May I am confident that these results will significantly improve and we can look forward to a bright future for all of our students.”