Over 90 per cent of Wakefield children get first choice of school

More than 3,500 pupils in the Wakefield district have been successful in securing their first choice of secondary school - with an increase of nearly 300 requests.

Overall 3,831 children will attend one of their top five preferred schools, a figure slightly higher than last year.

The number of applications submitted on time that did not result in a child getting a place at any of their five preferred schools was 64, down from 87 last year.

The council’s admissions team has made alternative offers for all of those.

Coun Margaret Isherwood, Cabinet Member for Children and Young People said: “I am pleased that the majority of children have been able to get into one of their preferred schools.

“However, I would like to appeal to parents to ensure that they do apply on time.

"This year 75 of those applying late were not able to get a preferred placement and that is more than double the number from last year.

"We all stand ready to provide assistance to help parents apply on time in future and for those who have not yet applied, I would urge them to please contact us as soon as possible.”

Parents can check results from by logging into the school admissions portal at portal.www.wakefield.gov.uk/schools-and-children/schools/admissions/apply-secondary-school