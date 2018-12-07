Packing up the Christmas cheer for our hamper appeal

After all of the hard work and efforts by Express readers to collect and donate food for our Christmas Hamper Appeal, volunteers from the Rotary Club of Wakefield Chantry have spent this

week packing hampers at the Community Awareness Programme (CAP) warehouse in Market Street.

The annual appeal, now in its fifth year aims to provide more than 1,000 disadvantaged families in the greater Wakefield area with a touch of Christmas cheer.

Organised by the Rotary Club and CAP and supported by the Express, the appeal has seen a superb response again this year from both individual and corporate readers of the Express. During the past two weeks, nearly 250 completed hampers have been donated as well as lots of individual items of food. When the appeal started in 2014, we managed to collect and pack nearly 650 hampers.

The following year more than 800 and then in 2016 we topped the 1,000 target.

The logistics of collecting and packing that number of hampers are daunting, but in 2017 the appeal once again managed to top the 1,000 mark and this year will do the same again.

So a great big thank you to all of you out there who have helped and donated both food and money to make this possible.

Packing was finished this week and the deliveries will be carried out next week.