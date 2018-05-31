Paedophile pensioner jailed for rapes dating back nearly 60 years

A Wakefield paedophile has been jailed for raping a young girl almost 60 years ago.

Edward Coysh, 71, of Burkill Street, was given 10 years behind bars following a recent trial at Liverpool Crown Court.

He was found guilty of six counts of raping a female under the age of 16 between 1961 and 1967.

Det Chief Insp John Williams said: “Throughout this investigation the victim has shown great strength and courage to come forward in reporting this crime. I hope her bravery will encourage other victims to also come forward and reassures them that regardless of when the offence took place, we take all reports seriously and will investigate them thoroughly to ensure offenders are brought to justice.

“No sentence will ever be long enough to rectify the ordeal this victim has faced, however I hope this sentencing of Coysh lifts a weight from her shoulders and allows her to move forward knowing he is finally behind bars.”