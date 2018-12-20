Paramedics treat 3 people after fire at flat in Castleford

Three people were treated by paramedics after a fire broke at a flat in Castleford in the early hours of this morning.

Firefighters were called to Netherfield Close just before 2.40am.

The fire was confined to the kitchen. Fire crews from Castleford, Normanton and Featherstone fire stations arrived and used one hose reel and two breathing apparatus to put it out.

One male inside the flat at the time of the fire was treated for smoke inhalation.

Two other people in a different flat were led outside by firefighters and were left in the care of paramedics.