Partnership will get children active

Featherstone Rovers Foundation has teamed up with the Yorkshire Health Charity to help children across the area.

The charity will be helping to support the foundation’s health and wellbeing strategy by supporting physical activity in primary schools throughout Featherstone and its surrounding areas.

The new partnership will offer a range of positive, out-of-school hours sessions that support health and wellbeing through early interventions and physical activities.

Jamie Cording, the foundation’s community manager, said: “It is vital the children we will be working with will be exposed to information about how to lead a healthy lifestyle.

“With our expertise of coaching, participants will learn to enjoy and engage with fun and inclusive sports activities.”

Marion Allan, from the Yorkshire Health Charity, added: “We are delighted to be announcing a new partnership between the Featherstone Rovers Foundation and the Yorkshire Health Charity. Together we will be able to create a positive impact on the lives of children, young people and adults within the local community.”