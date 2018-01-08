Path to nowhere...Council spends £19,000 on castle walkway that may never be completed

A new path laid around Pontefract Castle that ‘leads to nowhere’ could be abandoned, despite Wakefield Council ploughing thousands into the project.

The walkway had been part of a multi-million pound project to restore and improve the heritage site.

The council admits to having shelled out around £19,000 so far on laying the path, but contractors - who were working on it for more than two months - have since been taken off the project.

Laid around the perimeter of the 11th century castle, it can be seen from North Baileygate where it ends abruptly and is cordoned off with plastic barriers.

Questions remain over whether the walkway will be completed or the council will now cut its losses and simply cover it over.

One sub-contractor who had been working on the site since the beginning described it as a ‘cock-up’.

The worker told the Express: “They have had seven men working on it for more than two months, and it’s a path that leads to nowhere.

“There’s been a couple of hundred metres of path laid, but looks like it’s now going to be covered over.”