Pedestrian in his 20s dies in road collision

A young pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in Tingley this week.

Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team are appealing for witnesses following the collision on Tuesday afternoon.

The red Toyota Prius travelling towards Batley Road was in collision with a pedestrian.

The man, who was in his 20s, was seriously injured and taken to Leeds General Infirmary where he later died.

Sgt Ann Drury said: “I would like to speak to anyone who was in the area who may have seen either the vehicle or pedestrian prior to the incident, or anyone who witnessed the collision itself to come forward.

“I would also like to speak to anyone who may have any dashcam footage who was in the area to get in contact.”

Call the Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101 quoting Log 1232 of June 5.