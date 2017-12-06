Pensioner dies after Castleford town centre collision

An 88-year-old man has died after a collision in Castleford.

The pedestrian suffered injuries after being hit by a car at around 11.50am on Monday, December 4.

The vehicle involved was a dark blue Volvo S80

Emergency services were called to Welbeck Street at the junction with Powell Street.

The pensioner was taken to Leeds General Infirmary, where he died yesterday.

Sergeant Ann Drury, of the Major Collision Enquiry Team, said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the movement of the vehicle or pedestrian prior to the incident to contact us.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.