Pensioner’s anger over dog ban from market

A pensioner says she has been left ‘overwhelmed’ with support from traders after being told she could no longer bring her beloved dog into Castleford’s indoor market.

Diane Buckley shops at the Carlton Street market each week, and has always taken her seven-year-old mini Jack Russell, Kizzy, in with her in a special dog carrier.

But the 79-year-old from Castleford was stunned recently when a manager approached her during a shopping trip and told her she would have to take her dog outside.

After a brief argument, she then left the building with Kizzy.

Mrs Buckley said: “I was told I was not supposed to have a dog in here, and everybody was listening, but I’ve been bringing her in her carrier for years.

“I gave as good as I got. It was a storm in a teacup and it takes a lot to push me to the edge, but he did.

“Kizzy is everything to me, since my husband died eight years ago I need her with me and I don’t leave here anywhere.

“She gives me the confidence to go out. There’s never been any objection before.

“They all know the dog and talk to her.”

After returning a few days later many of the traders, some of whom she has known for years, apologised and told her Kizzy was welcome at their stalls.

“I’m just so grateful that they have all stood up for me,” she added. I think they were all quite upset by it.

“They’ve all spoken to me and apologised which they did not have to do, but I’m just really grateful, I’m really overwhelmed by it.

“I believe in markets, I’ve been going there ever since I was a kid and it’s always a nice atmosphere.

“I think these people who work there need praising. I just want to thank them.”

However, Wakefield Council, which runs the indoor market insists that dogs are still not permitted on the premises.

Julie Russell, service Director for culture and sport at the council, said: “We welcome all customers to our markets.

“We have signs up asking people not bring their dogs inside, with the exception of assistance dogs, for hygiene reasons as we have food stalls inside.

“We recently received a complaint from a member of the public and have politely reminded a visitor of the policy.”